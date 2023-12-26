EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024

Earlier in the year, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan joined hands on the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise titled Aashiqui 3. The trio announced the film and created ample of curiosity in the industry and audiences alike. Through the months, both Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu promised a musical love story that would be remembered for years and the team has been working to create a unique music score for Aashiqui 3.

Tripti Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Aashiqui 3 team has locked Triptii Dimri to play the female lead alongside Kartik Aaryan. According to a source close to the development, the makers have roped in the current national crush, Triptii to play the romantic interest to Kartik Aaryan. “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Anurag Basu directorial will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 and the other members of the cast will be locked soon. Interestingly, this will be the second franchise film for Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the actor is also excited to explore the intense world of romance with Aashiqui. “It’s a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey,” the source added.

Aashiqui 3 on floors in first quarter of 2024

According to the source, both Kartik and Triptii will be doing some workshops and script reading sessions too before starting to shoot for the film. Aashiqui 3 will mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Triptii and is all set to take off in the first quarter of 2024. Apart from Aashiqui, Kartik is also set to start work on the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is gearing up for a Diwali 2024 release. It will be the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa film for Kartik after the blockbuster success of part 2 in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.