Turkish star Hande Ercel wishes to work with Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: ‘This is the right time for me’

Hande Ercel, the renowned Turkish actor celebrated for her roles in popular series like You Knock on My Door and Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahaan, has garnered a significant fan following in India owing to her compelling performances and onscreen charm. During her visit to India for FICCI Frames 2024, Hande expressed her belief that destiny brought her to the country. Speaking to the media, she expressed her desire to collaborate with certain Bollywood stars.

Hande Ercel wants to work with these Bollywood stars

The actress recently came to India and during an event, and talked about her desire to work with certain Bollywood celebrities. At the event, Ercel told PTI, "I would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra. This is the right time for me to be here. A new door is opening for me to do something here." The actor further mentioned that she likes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dev Patel. She named PK and 3 Idiots as some of her favourite Indian films.

“Among the directors, I like Sanjay (Leela Bhansali), he was there at Cannes. We don’t have Hindi movies releasing theatrically (in Turkey), so I saw them all online," she said. Talking about visiting India, Hande said through an interpreter, "My agent asked me if I would like to go to India for FICCI Frames this year. I instantly said yes as I was thinking of coming here. I feel this is a universal plan."

Hande Ercel's visit to India

Hande Ercel recently came to India and she posted an array of pictures on Instagram from her visit.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Turkish actress was seen arriving in Mumbai, sporting a casual look and beaming with smiles as she left the airport. Her fans, eagerly awaiting her arrival, greeted her with flowers, adding to her joy. The actress happily accepted the flowers from one of her admirers. Numerous pictures and videos capturing the actress meeting her fans and posing for photos have surfaced online.

Reflecting on her visit to India, Ercel, in a conversation with the Hindustan Times, shared her delight at the warm reception from fans. She expressed admiration for Indians, praising their loyalty to their culture and their fearless expression of it, which she believes they generously share with the world.

