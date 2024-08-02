Ulajh Screening: Janhvi Kapoor exits with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi and Vedang Raina escort Rekha; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s second film of 2024 is all set to be released on August 2 for the audience to view and review. But before that, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening for the spy thriller movie. While several biggies of B-town arrived to wish the team well, Kapoor’s family members and loved ones were also spotted by her side.

In a clip, the actress was seen exiting the venue with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Her sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen coming out of the theatre with her rumored bae Vedang Raina as they escorted veteran actress Rekha to her vehicle. The viral clip shows the star of the show, Janhvi Kapoor coming out in a cute little white dress. She was joined by siblings, Khushi and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress patiently clicked pictures with the crowd and allowed the paparazzi to shoot her as she made her way toward her swanky luxury car. While they exited from the front gate, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya took the other route to walk towards the same car. Soon after, the lovebirds sat inside the same vehicle and left the venue.



In another clip, The Archies co-stars, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina can be seen coming out after watching Ulajh. They were joined by senior actress Rekha, who looked like a dream in her saree and gajra look. Giving respect to the veteran Bollywood diva, the two youngsters made sure to be by her side till her vehicle arrived and she safely left the venue.



The first time Janhvi accidentally spilled out about her relationship with Shikhar was when she arrived at Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan with Khushi, and stated that ‘Shikhu’ is on her speed dial. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several occasions and is often seen visiting the Tirupathi temple together.

A couple of days ago, rumored couple Khushi and Vedang walked their debut ramp show together. The actress shared multiple behind-the-scenes glimpses from the fashion event. However, an image in which she can be seen looking lovingly at the Jigra actor made netizens believe that love is in the air.

