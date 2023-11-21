Who is Vedang Raina? Everything you need to know about The Archies actor

Vedang Raina, the emerging young actor, has captured the spotlight with his debut project, The Archies, slated for release next month. His charm and on-screen presence have resonated with audiences, evident in the buzz surrounding promotional materials for the film. Vedang has been a notable presence in various public events, joining his castmates, including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, at Diwali bashes, birthday celebrations, and more.

In addition to making appearances, Vedang has actively participated in interviews, shedding light on his character in the film and sharing insights into his journey into acting. This compilation provides a comprehensive overview of the upcoming talent, covering aspects from his educational background to his future cinematic endeavors, and a lot more.

Birthday and Education

Vedang Raina, at 23 years old, celebrates his birthday on June 2. Notably, he marked his 22nd birthday with the cast of The Archies, adding a memorable touch to the festivities.

In terms of education, Vedang completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School. Subsequently, he pursued a degree in business from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai.

Journey into acting

Vedang's foray into performing arts began at a young age, as he revealed at an event for India Today. He mentioned that singing and playing the guitar were activities he engaged in before venturing into acting, participating in inter-college fests and various events. He expressed a fondness for being on stage and performing.

It was disclosed by Vedang that during his college years, this passion for performing arts seamlessly transitioned into acting. He shared that this transformation occurred as a result of joining an agency while concurrently pursuing his business degree.

Reflecting on this period, Vedang expressed, “I don’t think I saw this or music or any of those things as something that could be a lucrative thing for me.” He said that the agency nudged him towards acting, and he began auditioning around the age of 17 or 18. Falling in love with the craft, he spent time learning and reading to acquire a deeper understanding, ultimately leading him to discover his calling in acting.

Inspiration for acting

During the aforementioned event, Vedang delved into his admiration for Hrithik Roshan and his particular fascination with the character Krrish, a superhero originating from India. He reminisced about owning a Krrish mask during his childhood and being enamored with the larger-than-life persona who excelled in dancing, acting, and looks. Vedang expressed that this portrayal served as a significant inspiration during his formative years.

Vedang cited Matthew McConaughey's performances in Interstellar and True Detective Season 1 as game-changers when he matured. He expressed that McConaughey's acting prowess in these works became one of his favorites and played a pivotal role in steering him toward a more serious commitment to acting.

Advertisement

Love for music

Vedang's love for music is palpable through his endeavors on his YouTube channel, where he has showcased his musical talents by recording covers for songs such as Earned It by The Weeknd, Get You by Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis, and Phir Le Aya Dil by Arijit Singh. Additionally, Zoya Akhtar, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, attested to his impressive singing abilities.

Social Media presence

Remaining actively engaged on social media, Vedang consistently shares updates about his film, brand collaborations, and snippets from his personal life. With a substantial following of over 66K, his audience includes notable Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more.

Character in The Archies

Vedang portrays the character of Reggie Mantle in the film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar, set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the '60s India. According to the Netflix website, Reggie is characterized as good-looking and fully aware of his charm. He plays the role of the wisecracking jokester within the gang, possessing qualities such as being self-absorbed, quick-witted, and secretly sensitive.

Despite harboring a secret crush on Veronica Lodge, Reggie doesn't shy away from dating other girls in Riverdale, showcasing his unabashed confidence. The description humorously notes that no one could love Reggie as much as he loves himself.

A glimpse into Vedang's portrayal of Reggie was provided in the trailer and the songs Sunoh and Va Va Voom. The highly anticipated movie is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

Upcoming cinematic ventures

In an exclusive revelation by Pinkvilla, it has been disclosed that Vedang is poised to play a significant part in the upcoming Alia Bhatt starrer, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is set to explore the theme of a prison break in an action-packed narrative. According to a reliable source, Vasan and Karan were highly impressed by Vedang's performance in the rushes of The Archies, and deemed him well-suited for a role in their project.

The shooting for Jigra has already commenced, and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Archies song In Raahon Mein OUT: Arijit Singh voices soothing track from Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's film