Know all about Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya who performed with her at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been the talk of the town lately, and it's clear that they are a perfect match. They always show their love for each other at every chance they get.

Recently, they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony and performed as well. Now, take a look at the article below to learn more about Shikhar Pahariya and what he does!

All you need to know about Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya

After much anticipation and a series of public displays of affection on social media it is now officially confirmed that Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are in a relationship.

The confirmation came during the screening of Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan on April 9, 2024, where Janhvi caught everyone's attention looking stunning in a white pantsuit.

However, what solidified her dating rumors with Shikhar was the stylish necklace she wore. The personalized necklace prominently displayed Shikhar's nickname, 'Shiku,' publicly confirming Janhvi's relationship with him.

For those unfamiliar, Shikhar is the son of renowned business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya. While details about his mother, Smruti Sanjay Pahariya, remain scarce, the mother-son pair is frequently seen in and around the city.

The 28-year-old completed his education at Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He then pursued a bachelor's degree in Global Financial Management at Regent's University in London. Reports indicate that he is now entering his father Sanjay Pahariya's business, poised to elevate it to new heights.

According to a DNA report, Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately Rs. 84 crores. Reportedly, in 2018, Shikhar worked as an investment analyst at a gaming company in London before venturing into entrepreneurship. Alongside managing his own business, he also oversees his father's business affairs.

In addition to collaborating with his father, Sanjay Pahariya, in their family enterprise, Shikhar Pahariya is a polo player and horse rider as well. He harbors a deep passion for the sport, often showcasing his dedication on the field

