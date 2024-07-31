Janhvi Kapoor told younger sister Khushi to ‘calm, be present’ during her first ramp walk

Khushi Kapoor made her debut in the fashion industry by walking her maiden show for a popular Indian designer. She walked for the first time for Gaurav Gupta's collection, at the India Couture Week 2024 on Monday along with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

After the event, she spoke to the media about her experience and shared what advice her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor gave her before the show. Read on!

Khushi Kapoor says her sister Janhvi Kapoor asked her to be calm before her debut fashion show

Several inside clips of Khushi Kapoor walking her debut fashion show went viral online. The Archies actress also dropped several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event on her Instagram stories. Soon after she was done with the show, Kapoor opened up about the advice she received from her sister and actor, Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi told ANI, “Yeah, Janhvi told me to be calm, be present, and listen to the music.” Moreover, the Bawaal actress also gave her little sister some quick tips and “just told me to be myself” before her debut on the runway.

Khushi Kapoor opens up about her first ramp walk with Vedang Raina

Khushi was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina on the ramp. While talking to PTI, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi said that since he was walking with the person she was comfortable with, it made the experience less stressful. She also didn’t feel nervous as she was “in the comfort of the other person.”

Vedang, on the other hand, expressed his excitement about working on another project with Khushi after Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. He stated they would “most definitely” work together. He added that since they have known each other for a while, there is a lot of comfort between them, “comfort on set, comfort in our companionship.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy movie titled, Naadaniyaan with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Helmed by debutant director Shauna Gautam, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. As for Vedang, he will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

