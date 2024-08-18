Usha Uthup REVEALS watching Ranveer Singh’s 83 with husband Jani Chacko Uthup on the day of his demise; recalls dealing with grief

Trigger warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup lost her husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, on July 8, 2024. The 78-year-old was at their residence in Kolkata, watching TV, when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Despite getting immediate medical attention, he passed away. During a recent interaction, the ace singer spoke about the day when she lost her partner.

While opening up about the tragic loss of her husband, Usha Uthup told Indie'N Folk Project that the last movie she watched, on the day of Jani’s demise, was Ranveer Singh’s biographical sports drama film, 83. She recalled that on that morning, he wanted to watch the 1961 movie The Guns of Navarone, but since it was nowhere to be found, she put on Ranveer Singh starrer 83. After watching the entire movie, she went for a meeting at the studio.

However, minutes later, she got a call from her son who informed her that there was something wrong with Jani Chacko Uthup. She quickly ran home but by the time they took him to the clinic, he was gone. “He went like a king,” an emotional Usha Uthup exclaimed.

Sharing how she dealt with grief, the Shaan Se fame exclaimed, “It’s been awful actually.” Sharing more about her husband, Uthup said that he was a man of very few words. Even though they were married for 54 years, he barely spoke 400 sentences. She added that you have to be gracious while dealing with such a loss and God has been kind to her.

The veteran singer stated that it’s not the evenings that upset her, it’s the mornings as they were both early risers and they hardly spoke. “But that companionship was something else,” she shared adding that she cried at the drop of the hat. Even today, she keeps asking the departed soul why he left them or didn’t have anything to say to her or anybody else. But as her husband wanted, she dealt with it graciously.

In the same interview, she also mentioned that four days later, on July 12, she lost her brother in Mumbai. “But I never questioned. There got to be a reason,” she stated adding that you have to deal with it and carry on.

