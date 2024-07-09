Who was Usha Uthup’s husband Jani Chacko Uthup?

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

July 8, 2024, is one of the saddest days in the life of legendary singer Usha Uthup. It is on the night of Monday that the senior musician lost the love of her life, her husband Jani Chacko Uthup to a massive cardiac arrest.

The 78-year-old man was peacefully watching the television at his home when he complained of being uncomfortable. On his way to the hospital, he passed away. Let’s look back at the man he was!

Who was Jani Chacko Uthup?

A couple of hours ago, Pinkvilla reported the sudden and tragic demise of Jani Chacko Uthup. For the unknown, he is the second husband of popular singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup. The family of the deceased informed PTI that the 78-year-old man was watching TV at their residence when he complained of discomfort.

The family was quick to rush him to a nearby hospital but in vain. Uthup’s husband was declared dead by the doctors on July 8, Monday in Kolkata. Jani’s acquaintance revealed that he suffered a massive cardiac arrest which caused his sudden death. His last rites will reportedly be held on Tuesday, July 9.

Jani Chacko Uthup’s kids

Back in the day, when Usha Uthup was struggling to set foot in the music industry, she started performing at nightclub in Calcutta. It was during one of her gigs in a popular nightclub that she met with her late husband Jani for the first time when she sang the track A Taste of Honey by The Beatles.

Usha was previously married to the late Ramu who was also present at the club that night when Usha saw Jani. The couple are parents to a daughter Anjali, and a son Sunny.

Jani Chacko Uthup’s professional life

In her biography The Queen of Indian Pop, the Shaan Se singer stated that Jani Uthup worked with the famous tea company J Thomas & Company.

How Usha Uthup and Jani Chacko Uthup met

She further stated in her book that her former husband Ramu would accompany her to her gigs in Calcutta. It is during one of her shows that he met her second husband, the late Jani. Upon watching them having a conversation, she was relieved thinking that Ramu would now have company in Calcutta, stated Scroll.

The next day, both men went out for dinner. But even though Ramu didn’t make it to her event that night, Jani did. Hence, he dropped her to her hotel where Ramu was waiting. When she entered the room, her former husband informed her that Jani had told him that he was in love with his wife Usha.

On being questioned, Usha admitted having the same feelings for him. Usha and Ramu have been married for five years.

