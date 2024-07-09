Usha Uthup’s husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away at 78 in Kolkata

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

Usha Uthup is a legendary Indian singer who has lent her voice to scores of songs across languages. The celebrity, who is known for making the audience laugh with her wit and humor is currently going through a tough time.

A report recently suggested that the second husband of the singer, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on July 8 in Kolkata.

Usha Uthup’s husband passes away

It breaks our hearts to report that legendary singer Usha Uthup, who is known to bring Indian pop music to the forefront has lost a dear family member. According to PTI, the singer’s husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on July 8, Monday.

The news agency quoted her family saying that Jani complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. While he was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The reason for his demise was a massive cardiac arrest, the family members added. Jani was 78 years old.

Reports suggested that Jani, who was associated with the tea plantation sector, first met Usha at the iconic night club Trincas in the early '70s. His last rites will reportedly be held on Tuesday, July 9. Besides Usha, he was survived by a daughter Anjali, and a son Sunny.

More about Usha Uthup

The senior musician is today a popular face in the music industry. However, she started her journey in the singing sphere when she was nine years old. Usha first married first married to the late Ramu. She currently lives in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Uthup is credited with singing some of the iconic Bollywood songs, among others, in many different languages. However, only a few people know that she started her music career by singing in a small nightclub in Chennai, back in 1969. She got so popular that Uthup started singing in Calcutta at nightclubs such as Trincas where she eventually met Jani.

Some of her popular tracks include Shaan Se, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, One Two Cha Cha, Hari Om Hari, Doston Se Pyar Kiya, Ramba, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Naaka Bandi and more.

