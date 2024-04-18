Varun Dhawan celebrates 5 years of Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar says 'Some films are beyond results'

Kalank recently celebrated its 5th anniversary. Despite its underperformance at the box office in 2019, the film was lauded for its lavish sets. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie featured a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, and Kunal Kemmu.

On April 17, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to reflect on the film, mentioning that some stories live beyond results. Varun Dhawan also celebrated the milestone on social media.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar celebrate as Kalank turns 5

On his Instagram stories, Karan Johar celebrated the fifth anniversary of Kalank by sharing a heartfelt clip from the film. His caption beautifully expressed the film's significance in his life: "Kalank nahi ishq hai kajal piya.........5 years to a film that will always be special to me in so many ways!! Proud of the blood, sweat and tears that went into the telling of the story by Abhishek. Some films are beyond results they live on with visuals, soul and music! Kalank will always be that film to us at Dharma! #5yearstoKalank ." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Varun Dhawan also took part in the celebration, sharing another clip from the film on his Instagram stories. Check it out!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WAYBACK WEDNESDAY: When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt chilled with Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan Jain