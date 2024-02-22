Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; film to hit

Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and supported by Dharma Productions, is anticipated to be a romantic comedy featuring the pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The movie is all set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Karan Johar, a highly acclaimed figure in the entertainment industry, has garnered recognition as a filmmaker with numerous successful directorial and production ventures. On February 21, KJo reposted the teaser clip from Dharma Movies, suggesting the imminent arrival of a love story. The video featured the credit "directed by SK," sparking speculation among fans that the director in question could be none other than Shashank Khaitan.

Karan Johar announces Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the announcement video. He captioned the post, "A kahaani of ‘Sanskari’ & his to-be ‘Kumari’! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskarikitulsikumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!".

Varun and Janhvi are excited about SSKTK

Both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating once again with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar on Instagram. Varun, using Instagram stories, conveyed, "Can't wait to be back on the sets with Shashank Khaitaan and bring some funny days." Meanwhile, Janhvi shared the announcement video, captioning it, "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens."

More About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Earlier, Pinkvilla exculsivey reported that Varun and Janhvi were in discussions to collaborate on a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The source disclosed, "When it's Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the past year, Shashank has crafted a new romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced talks with Varun and Janhvi to take on the lead roles. It will be a quintessential romantic comedy, staying true to the genre that the Hindi Film Industry has been known for over the years."

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

In terms of her professional endeavors, Janhvi Kapoor's most recent appearance was alongside Varun Dhawan in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which received a varied critical reception. Her upcoming project, Ulajh, will feature her portraying the character of an IFS officer, and the movie also includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Rajesh Tailang. Additionally, she is set to star in the Telugu film Devara alongside Jr. NTR in the coming year. Another project on her plate is Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao, a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun's latest appearance was in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film received a mostly mixed reception upon its release. His upcoming project is the action drama film Baby John, directed by Kalees and supported by Altee. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31st this year.

In addition to his film ventures, Varun Dhawan is venturing into the realm of series with the action thriller web series Citadel India, led by Raj and DK. This series serves as a remake of the original one starring Priyanka Chopra

