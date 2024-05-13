Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's cricket match gone wrong; don't miss this ROFL video of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi stars

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The makers recently released the trailer which doubled up the anticipation among fans. Today, on May 13, Janhvi and Rajkummar shared a video where they can be seen playing a fun cricket match.

The video featuring Janhvi and Rajkummar giving a sneak peek into their characters Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, showcased them playing a cricket match but in the end, it has gone wrong for Rao aka Mr. Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's fun cricket match

On May 13, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to promote their upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi uniquely.

In the video, Rao can be seen asking Janhvi, "Mahi ready?" To which she said, "Lag jayegi chodho na aaj nehi khelte." (It might hurt so let's not play). Rajkummar with a serious face insisted her, "Arey kuch nehi hoga khelona" (Nothing will happen, let's play)

Janhvi was heard refusing again but Rao assured her that he was here. But the moment she hit the ball, it went straight to Rao's face which resulted in losing his teeth (actfully). After this, the actor funnily said, "Listen Mrs. Mahi, tum marti nehi ho, todti ho" (You don't play but destroy)

Have a look at their fun video:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "Best Actor Rajkumar Rao & So Pretty Jahnvi's Fresh Pairing." Another commented, "Can't wait for mr and Mrs maahi" Others were also seen dropping laughing emojis as they can't wait for the movie to release along with Janhvi and Rao's on-screen chemistry to create magic on big screens.

Celebrities react to Mr. & Mrs. Mahi trailer

On May 12, Alia Bhatt re-shared the trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and penned, "this one is ALL heart!!!! (red hearts)"

Varun Dhawan reacted to the trailer of his Bawaal co-star's film and wrote, "Can't wait to see how u dislocated your shoulders but sheer hardwork dedications shos all round soo much heart can't wait to watch u guys hit it out of the park"

Janhvi's sister-actress Khushi Kapoor expressed her excitement and wrote in captial letters, "Wooooohoooo"

Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor also shared his reaction as he wrote, "Cannot wait to see this labour of love hit it out of the park on the big screen !!!"

About trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's trailer spanned for 2-minute 55-second. The video showcased the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar's characters. The trailer received a lot of love from fans.

The film follows a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi's dream of becoming a cricketer is shattered, so he realizes it through his wife, who also loves the game. The iconic Deha Tenu verse from the song Say Shava Shava in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham grabbed all the attention.

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma and the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

