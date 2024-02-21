WATCH: Karan Johar teases new love story directed by 'SK'; Fans say, 'Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor'

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He directed and produced several successful films to date. On February 21, KJo re-shared the teaser video of Dharma Movies which is hinting at a love story coming up soon. The video showcased "directed by SK" and fans started to speculate it was none other than Shashank Khaitan.

Karan Johar teases new love story and fans guess Shashank Khaitan is the director

On February 21, Dharma Movies took to their official Instagram handle and shared a teaser video. The texts on the video read, "Untitled film New love story Directed by SK Cast Stay tuned!" The caption of the video was, "A new love story is planted and it's full of (sun)-shine! Stay tuned!"

Resharing the teaser video, Karan Johar wrote, "Time for some guesses?! Stay tuned...this is full of well... SUNSHINE!!!!"

In the comment section, several fans expressed their wish to see Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan collaborate and they also guessed the director is might be Shashank Khaitan. One user wrote, "Shashank Khaitan x Varun Dhawan x Janhvi Kapoor." Another user guessed, "Star cast: Varun Dhawan , jhanvi kapoor, Directed by: Shashank Khaitan , Movie Name : Dulhaniya 3" A third user commented, "Dulhania 3" while a fourth user wrote, "Vd x Jk??" Others also dropped their valuable opinions in the comment section. Some can also be seen guessing Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as well.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for a rom-com by Shashank Khaitan for Karan Johar

Over the past few days, there have been reports of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reuniting for multiple projects. While a section of the media reported on the pairing in Dulhania 3, another section was widely reporting on Janhvi coming on board David Dhawan's comic entertainer. Interestingly, there were also rumors of an action film starring Varun, Tiger Shroff, and Janhvi. We at Pinkvilla have an exclusive update on what's brewing.

According to sources close to the development, Varun and Janhvi are in talks to reunite for a romantic comedy to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. “When it’s Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the last year, Shashank has developed a fresh romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced stages of discussion with Varun and Janhvi to play the lead. It will be quintessential romantic comedy that the Hindi Film Industry is known for over the years,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the filmmaker will be getting another pair of actors to play a couple in the film and multiple names are being considered at the moment. The Karan Johar production will go on floors around September 2024 with a marathon schedule at real locations of India. “The team is working on giving finishing touches to the script and intends to roll from the end of September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025 and will celebrate love, and relationship with a tadka,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in the action drama film Baby John. Directed by Kalees and backed by Atlee, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. On the other hand, Jahnvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

