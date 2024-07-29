Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan announces her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family; BFF Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar shower love

Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan, is all set to enter the world of cinema. She will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie Binny and Family, whose first look poster has been unveiled along with the release date. It is a family film with a coming-of-age story. Anjini’s friends, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, showered love on her.

Anjini Dhawan features in the first poster of her debut movie Binny and Family

Today, July 29, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Binny and Family launched its first look on social media platforms. The poster said, “Introducing Anjini Dhawan” and showcased the young actress in a casual look wearing headphones. The poster featured Naman Tripathy, who is also making his debut, and the rest of the cast, including Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar.

The caption read, “Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki (Teachings of old times v/s modern thoughts of today! Binny's family is full of complications, but this is the story of all of us).”

Revealing the theatrical release date of the film as August 30, the caption added, “Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein. #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai (Meet Binny And Family on 30th August at your nearest cinema. #EveryGenerationSaysSomething).”

Have a look at the announcement post!

Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more cheer for Anjini Dhawan’s debut film Binny and Family

Anjini Dhawan’s family and friends showcased their support for her on social media. Commenting under the announcement post, Varun Dhawan showed his love using red heart emojis and a raised hands emoji. Anjini’s BFF Khushi Kapoor also left crying face and heart emojis. She even shared the poster on her Instagram Stories and gushed, “My besties first film @anjinidhawan.” Vedang Raina commented hearts under the post.

Shanaya Kapoor posted the first look on her Stories and conveyed her excitement with emojis. Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note on his handle, saying, “Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film... made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like sunshine! My love to my dearest friends @ektarkapoor @shashankkhaitan And mahaveerji!”

KJo also extended a warm welcome to Anjini, adding, “Welcome to the movies @anjini_dhawan09! You are so so lovely in the film!”

More about Binny and Family

This slice-of-life film will focus on the dynamics of Binny’s family and has a message for every generation. Binny and Family is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

In a statement, producer Mahaveer Jain talked about the film Binny and Family. He said, “In today's time and age when dark films are getting more prominence, we're bringing a complete family film that you can watch with your entire family without any inhibition. The film will speak to every generation, be it a youngster, teenager, middle aged or an elderly.”

The producer added that the movie aims to unite families and expressed his anticipation for the audience to witness it on the big screen.

