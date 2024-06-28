Is Karan Johar planning to re-release Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Filmmaker reveals

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer classic lives in the hearts of audiences to date. Amidst the ongoing re-releases of old movies, fans have also been hoping for an opportunity to watch the 2001 family drama in cinemas again. Director Karan Johar has now reacted to the re-releases and revealed his plans for K3G.

Karan Johar wishes to re-release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on THIS special occasion

Today, June 28, Karan Johar was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production Bad Newz, along with the cast and crew. During the event, the filmmaker was asked if he would release his evergreen movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham again in theaters.

In response, Karan first revealed his excitement about the films that have been re-released in the recent past. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar’s re-release, Karan said that he has been watching Instagram reels about it and expressed his happiness at seeing a “cult” film like that receive so much love again.

Karan found this phenomenon of re-releasing certain movies “fantastic” since an entire generation has grown up watching them.

Coming to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan stated, “I feel ki jab K3G ke 25 saal honge (when K3G completes 25 years), then I think we should re-release the film.” KJo disclosed that he hadn’t seen the film in 23 years since he watches his own movies properly only once after they are ready. He admitted to watching a few scenes and dialogues on social media.

Karan confessed that he would like to release K3G again when there’s a “momentous milestone.” He also hoped that all special films, like it happened with Zoya Akhtar’s projects and later Rockstar, would keep re-releasing. “We should constantly remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks,” Karan added.

More about Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The ensemble cast of the movie includes Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. K3G was a huge commercial success upon its release due to its story, performances, music, and emotions.

