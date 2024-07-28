WATCH: Khushi Kapoor’s mobile wallpaper ft. Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya from Anant-Radhika’s sangeet is too cute to miss

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. The actress has been rumored to be dating her co-star Vedang Raina for quite some time. The duo has been seen together on various occasions, and they also often engage in social media banter. Recently, Khushi was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where the camera captured her phone wallpaper. It featured her with Vedang as well as her sister Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in a wholesome moment during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet.

Khushi Kapoor’s phone wallpaper with Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya will melt your hearts

Today, July 28, 2024, Khushi Kapoor was seen departing from the Mumbai airport. She was seen in a light gray tank top paired with matching joggers. Donning a no-makeup look and with her hair tied in a ponytail, Khushi proceeded towards the entry. As she stopped to pose for the paparazzi with a huge smile, her phone’s wallpaper was caught on camera. It was a monochrome version of a picture taken during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on July 5.

In the photograph, Khushi happily posed with her rumored beau, Vedang Raina, standing on her right. Shikhar Pahariya was on her left with his arm around Janhvi Kapoor.

Watch Khushi’s airport video here!

One fan rightly guessed in the comments, saying, “It’s her and her boyfriend and jhanvi and her boyfriend. At Ambani wedding I think,” while another had heart eyes for “Her family photo.”

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations

Apart from the pre-wedding festivities, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Shikhar Pahariya also attended the main wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 and 13 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. They put their best fashion foot forward and decked up in stunning ethnic ensembles.

Many inside pictures and videos of them surfaced on the internet, which showcased the group enjoying themselves with other celebrities and dancing their hearts out. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more big names were in attendance.

