Varun Dhawan teases ‘good news’ ahead of Citadel: Honey Bunny release date announcement; fans playfully ask if he stole daughter’s toys

Varun Dhawan, who welcomed his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal in June 2024, is now gearing up for some exciting projects on the professional front. Apart from his action thriller film Baby John, fans are also eagerly awaiting news about his series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Varun recently shared a post teasing an update ahead of the release date announcement. Fans were amused by seeing him posing with stuffed toys and gave hilarious reactions in the comments.

Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Bunny garners funny reactions from fans

On July 27, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in which he posed with stuffed toys. In the photos, Varun was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans paired with a brown jacket. He held two blue bunnies close to him.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Expecting good news 01.08 (bunny emoji),” referring to his upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. It has been learned that the makers will be organizing an event in Mumbai on August 1 to unveil the premiere date of the show.

Have a look at Varun’s post!

In the comments section of the post, fans playfully asked Varun if he stole his daughter’s toys. One person said, “Baby dhawan be like :- papa why are you stealing my toys?,” while another wrote, “Not you stealing dhawan he's toys.” A comment read, “I think lil bunny wants her bunnies back,” and another rightly guessed, “Citadel update.”

Advertisement

More about Varun Dhawan starrer series Citadel: Honey Bunny

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the cast of the show features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

During the title announcement, a glimpse into the plot was provided. The note read, “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.”

It is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif drops new PICS from Austria vacation; gives glimpse into her ‘home away from home’