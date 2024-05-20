9 best Pankaj Kapur movies that show actor’s on-screen brilliance
Pankaj Kapur’s movies have created a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers, and here we bring you some of the best picks!
Pankaj Kapur, a seasoned actor known for his versatile performances, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. With a career spanning decades, Pankaj Kapur’s movies brought to life an array of memorable characters, captivating audiences with his impeccable acting prowess.
From his nuanced portrayal of Abbaji in Maqbool to the eccentric Harry Mandola in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Kapur's filmography is a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication to his craft. Take a look at some of his best movies here:
9 best Pankaj Kapur movies that you can’t miss
Shaandar
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Panjak Kapur, Karan Johar, Sanah Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- IMDB Rating: 3.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor’s movie Shaandar is a 2015 Indian romantic comedy directed by Vikas Bahl, featuring Alia Bhatt. Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, the film explores themes of love and family. Pankaj Kapoor plays the role of Bipin Arora, Alia Bhatt's overprotective father.
Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
- Cast: Anushka Sharma, Imran Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Aarya Babbar
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDB Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Hotstar
Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is a black comedy movie with twists and turns. The movie stars Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma. Pankaj Kapur plays Harry Mandola, a lawyer with a quirky secret. The story revolves around love, family drama, and a hidden treasure that throws things into chaos.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
- Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh
- Director: Sooraj R Barjatya
- IMDB Rating: 3.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Zee5
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan, is one of the cult romantic movies. The movie is all about a love triangle between the three, so things get pretty complicated. Kareena’s role in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon rose to fame, and Pankaj Kapur played the role of Mr. Satyaprakash, the father of her character.
Halla Bol
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Darshan Jariwala, Sulabha Arya
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDB Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action
- Release year: 2008
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Ajay Devgn and Pankaj Kapur’s movie Halla Bol is a 2008 Indian drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Co-starring Vidya Balan, it exposes the corruption in Indian society. Pankaj Kapur portrays Siddharth Shankar, a renowned theater actor who mentors the protagonist. The film highlights the power of standing up against injustice.
Bheed
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Netflix
Bheed tackles the plight of migrant workers during COVID-19. Pankaj Kapur portrays Balram Trivedi, a watchman caught between duty and empathy. He grapples with societal pressures and his own conscience as he witnesses the struggles of these workers.
Maqbool
- Cast: Naseeruddin Sha, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Action
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: YouTube
Maqbool is one of Pankaj Kapur’s best movies. It is an Indian crime drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on Shakespeare's Macbeth, it stars Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Pankaj Kapur. The film revolves around Maqbool, a loyal henchman of a mafia don, played by Kapur. His performance as Abbaji earned critical acclaim, adding depth to the gripping narrative.
Dharm
- Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, Hrishitta Bhatt, Ananya Tripathi
- Director: Bhavna Talwar
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release year: 2007
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Pankaj Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi’s movie Dharm is a drama directed by Bhavna Talwar, co-starring Supriya Pathak. The film explores the journey of a devout Brahmin priest, played by Kapur, who discovers an abandoned infant and faces a moral dilemma. Kapur's portrayal garnered praise, adding emotional depth to the thought-provoking narrative.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron
- Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pankaj Kapur
- Director: Kundan Shah
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 1983
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Pankaj Kapur and Naseerduddin Shah’s movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, is a 1983 Indian cult black comedy directed by Kundan Shah. It features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, and Pankaj Kapur. Kapur plays the role of Ahuja, a corrupt builder. The film is celebrated for its satirical take on corruption and bureaucracy in Indian society.
Finding Fanny
- Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Anjali Patil
- Director: Homi Adajania
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Hotstar
Finding Fanny is a 2014 Indian satirical road comedy directed by Homi Adajania. Starring Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor, the film follows a dysfunctional group's journey to find a woman's long-lost love. Pankaj Kapur appears in a cameo role as Ferdie, adding depth to the quirky ensemble.
Pankaj Kapur’s legacy in the world of cinema only grows stronger. With each role he undertakes, he reaffirms his status as a true stalwart of Indian cinema, captivating audiences with his authenticity and depth. As fans eagerly anticipate his future projects, one thing remains certain: Pankaj Kapur's contributions to the silver screen will be cherished for generations to come.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will there be a crossover between Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2? Former reacts