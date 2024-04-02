Vedang Raina was ‘pessimistic’ about landing role in The Archies; reveals how life has changed post debut

Vedang Raina commenced his Bollywood journey with the teen musical comedy The Archies, which premiered in December last year. The actor impressed the audiences with his performance and ended up receiving a lot of acclaim. In a recent interview, Vedang has revealed that he was “pessimistic” about getting the role post auditioning for the film. He also shared how his life has changed since his debut.

Vedang Raina reveals reason behind being pessimistic about getting role in The Archies

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Vedang Raina was questioned whether he had a feeling that he would land the role of Reggie Mantle in The Archies after giving his audition. In response, Vedang disclosed, “I was rather pessimistic about the whole situation because I have been conditioned to believe that anything anyone says can just be fickle.”

Revealing the reason behind this negative sentiment, Vedang recalled that such a thing had happened to him in the past. He shared that it was for an advertisement for which he was “locked” and was supposed to shoot in two days; however, the makers changed their mind at the last moment and backed out.

Vedang Raina on life post The Archies

During the same conversation, Vedang Raina also expressed the impact on his life since the release of The Archies. He shared the “surreal” feeling when he thinks that people would recognize him once he goes outside his home. Vedang added, “I’ve become aware of that, and I try to become presentable when I step out." The actor revealed that otherwise he would just step out in his pyjamas when he went to do grocery shopping or ffor similar errands.

About Vedang Raina’s upcoming film Jigra

Regarding his upcoming cinematic ventures, Vedang Raina is now looking ahead to the release of the action movie Jigra, which is slated to arrive in theaters on September 27. In the thrilling narrative, Vedang will be sharing the screen with acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Vasan Bala, and jointly produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the film has been reported to revolve around a sibling relationship.

