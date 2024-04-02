Jigra star Alia Bhatt flaunts her freckles as she soaks up some sun in new PIC; fans gush over natural beauty

Alia Bhatt, one of the most popular actresses in the film industry, often treats her social media followers to her candid and special moments. The talented star, who has an amazing lineup of films ahead, shared a glimpse of herself soaking up some sun while showing off her freckles. Fans couldn’t resist gushing over Alia’s natural beauty and displayed their appreciation in the comments.

Alia Bhatt receives praise from fans as she showcases her natural beauty in latest picture

Today, April 2nd, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a stunning sun kissed selfie wearing a peaceful expression on her face. Adorned with her golden hoop earrings, leaving her hair open and wearing no makeup, Alia flaunted her natural beauty and pretty freckles. In the caption, the Jigra actress wrote, “little soul and sun…”

Have a look!

Alia’s devoted fans couldn’t resist showering her with praise for her beauty and freshness. One person called her “My sooofty sunshine,” while another wrote, “you look so fresh and those freckles.” A user simply dubbed her as “natural beauty.”

Commenting on the glow that motherhood has brought Alia, one individual stated, “Mamma looks more beautiful without makeup,” while another exclaimed, “Pretty mumma Bhatt.”

One netizen also appreciated her posting candid moments, saying, “You don't know how much we craved for candid pictures.” Numerous others showcased their love using red heart emojis.

