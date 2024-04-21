Vicky Kaushal on Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif after marriage; Kapil Sharma teases Sunny Kaushal about rumored GF Sharvari

The Great Indian Kapil Show started streaming last month and has already served the audience with some entertaining episodes. The guests to grace the latest episode were brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.

During the fun conversation, Vicky talked about his Valentine’s Day celebration with wife Katrina Kaif prior to and after their wedding. Host Kapil Sharma couldn't stop teasing Sunny about his rumored girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh.

Vicky Kaushal’s Valentine’s Day celebration with Katrina Kaif

During the fourth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma posed a question to Vicky Kaushal about whether he found any difference between his Valentine’s Day celebration before and after marriage to Katrina Kaif.

In response, Vicky expressed, “Nahi, pehle bhi yahi tha ki uss din quality time spend ho jaye. Abhi bhi wahi hai ki quality time spend ho jaye” (No, earlier, the goal was to spend quality time together on Valentine’s. And even now, the goal remains the same).

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan.

Kapil Sharma makes hilarious punchline about Sunny Kaushal and his rumored ladylove Sharvari Wagh

Kapil Sharma then turned to Sunny Kaushal and asked him, “Aap iss baat ko mante ho Sunny, ki Valentine’s jo hota hai 14th Sharvari ko hi… 14th February ko hi hona chahiye?” (Do you believe in this too, Sunny? Do you think Valentine’s Day should be celebrated on 14th Sharvari, I mean 14th February…). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kapil’s clever wordplay left everyone in splits. Sunny then replied, “Roz hi hai, roz 14th Sh--February hai” (Every day is 14th Sh--February). Vicky Kaushal humorously quipped, “Woh tere jawab ka wait kar nahi rahe hai. Punch ho gaya hai” (Nobody is waiting for your response. The punch has landed).

For the unversed, Sunny and Sharvari have starred together in the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. They have been rumored to be dating each other for a long time and are often spotted making public appearances together.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show drop every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘Even if Katrina Kaif was an astronaut, I would’ve fallen in love with her’: 5 things Vicky Kaushal expressed about his wife