Vicky Kaushal wraps historical drama Chhava's Wai schedule; reveals can't wait for the 'next one'

Vicky Kaushal, after making a splash with his acting prowess in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, has taken up another heroic role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar's Chhava. The actor is currently busy filming the movie and often shares glimpses of his shoots, sets, and schedules. Recently, the URI actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from the schedule wrap.

Vicky Kaushal wraps Chhava's Wai schedule

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram stories and shared a snap from the shooting schedule of Chhava. The actor has currently wrapped up his schedule in Wai, Maharashtra, and is gearing up for the next one. He wrote alongside the picture, 'What a schedule this has been, Wrap on Wai, Gearing up for the next one.'

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's latest update here:

About Chhava

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chhava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor revealed how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure.

He also acknowledged how much fun he was having while making the film while working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; a lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and fondly referred to Vicky as "Maharaj," she showered him with praise, remarking, "Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case.. ) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding.. you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

On February 16, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the actor can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is having an extreme cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on."

Take a look at the video here:

In the earlier video, Vicky shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness. Clad in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it with powerful words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background.

Chhava will hit theaters on December 6, 2024. After Sam Bahadur, It is Vicky Kaushal's biggest solo film and is also highly anticipated release of this year.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Apart from Chhava, the actor has a couple of projects in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk in Karan Johar's Bad Newz. Additionally, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2025

