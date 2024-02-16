WATCH: Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense treatment during Chhava shoot; see how he recovers amidst extreme cold

Vicky Kaushal has been basking in the soaring success of his recently released Sam Bahadur and Dunki. His acting skills captivated the audience. The actor is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of future projects. Taking to his social media account, Vicky earlier shared a video of himself doing a workout despite having an injury likely at the sets of Chhava. Now, he shared another video where he is undergoing intense treatment amid extreme cold.

Vicky Kaushal's unique and intense treatment amid extreme cold is motivational

On February 16, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the actor can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is having an extreme cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on."

Take a look:

In the earlier video, Vicky shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness. Clad in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it with powerful words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background.

Vicky Kaushal speaks about Chhava

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor revealed how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure.

He also acknowledged how much fun he is having while making the film while working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; a lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Triptii Dimri. Apart from that, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

