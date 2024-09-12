Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Director Raaj says Mallika Sherawat’s comeback is why 3% of Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer is ‘Maha Parivarik’

Mallika Sherawat is all set to be seen on the big screen after a long hiatus with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The trailer of the same was released earlier today (September 12th) and her snippets have gone viral like wildfire on the internet. During the trailer launch event, the movie’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa was seen revealing the real reason why they cast Mallika in the comedy film.

The conversation started with producer Bhushan Kumar saying, “We thought we would bring Mallika Sherawat back because she has not done this kind of specific role for a long time. Raj, you tell us your fantasy…” This was when the audience broke into laughter and Shaandilyaa had to clarify his intent of onboarding the sultry sensation.

Shaandilyaa expressed, “I made a film on a middle-class family. I used Rajkummar Rao, and Mallika Sherawat, all big names in it. The reason for bringing Mallika was that the character we wrote, it suits Mallika very well… the modern girls of that time fit perfectly with Mallika. That's why I cast her. Otherwise, I have no association with her. My film is 97% family, 3% are family. Yeh Jo Maha Paarivarik hai ye maine Mallika ke chakkar me hi daala hai.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles. During the event, Bhushan Kumar also praised Rajkummar Rao and called him a fabulous actor.

“He plays every character very well, whether it's comedy or a real-life story. When we offered him Srikanth, the kind of character he showed in the film when I went on set, he used to be in that character only,” Bhushan said while adding that no one can beat Rao in comedy, and for this particular film, he couldn’t imagine anyone else other than the Stree 2 star.

The seasoned producer further lauded all actors for their contribution. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will arrive in theaters on October 11, 2024.

