Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is all about fam-jam, food, and gorging on modaks; don’t miss VIDEO of Stree 2 star dancing

Shraddha Kapoor is the happiest lady as she is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi around her close family members and Bappa. The Stree 2 actress has taken to her Instagram and dropped a carousel of how she celebrated her big day and it’s heartwarming. Shraddha also re-shared a video in her story where she was seen grooving to an Instagram trend with her people from her maternal side.

The 37-year-old’s carousel started with a picture of her sitting with folded hands on the feet of Bappa. Then there was a panorama shot of the entire family who came together for the celebrations. This was followed by a few clicks with la-familia including Shakti Kapoor and then came a small clip of the food arrangements.

The drooling dishes made the entire internet hungry while Shraddha ended her carousel with a plate of modaks. Watch it here:-

Several users took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. One fan commented, “I hope the bonds of your family will always be this strong. I send you all much love and prayers.” Another one added, “𝖲𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗆𝗈𝖽𝖺𝗄 𝖺𝗉𝗇𝖾 𝗁𝗂 𝗄𝗁𝖺 𝗅𝗂𝗒𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗅𝗂𝗒𝖾 𝖾𝗄 𝖻𝗁𝗂 𝗆𝗈𝖽𝖺𝗄 𝗇𝖺𝗁𝗂 𝖼𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗋𝖺 𝖺𝗉𝗇𝖾” The third expressed, “Oh my friend Ganesha, ye aise hasti khelti rahe humesha.”

In another video shared by Shraddha on her Instagram, the Ok Jaanu actress can be seen dancing her heart out with a few ladies from her family.

Watch the adorable video here:-

On the work front, Shraddha is riding high on the success of her recently released movie Stree 2 which has already attained the status of a blockbuster. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the horror-comedy is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

A direct sequel to Stree (2018), Stree 2 has been directed by Amar Kaushik under the writing of Niren Bhatt. The third part of this franchise has already been announced which is popularly bankrolled jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Other than this, Shraddha has no other film announced as of now.

