Rajkummar Rao reveals why he does not compete with his ‘superstars’ Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others: ‘You don't...’

Rajkummar Rao stepped out earlier today (September 12th, 2024) for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It was during the event that the Shahid actor addressed that the real reason why he doesn’t even think of comparing himself is that one ‘don't compete with their superstars’.

Rao said, “I have learned a lot from them. They are the only ones in my dreams who have watched these films. They are our superstars. And you don't compete with your superstars. You give them love. I am also a fan of theirs.”

Further making mentions of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar said, “We have learned from them. They will always be my superstars. I will always look up to them.” During the same event, Rao also spoke about the success of his recently released Stree 2 and said that the reception was overwhelming for him.

Asked whether things have changed after Stree 2’s success, the actor replied, “The only thing that has changed is that people have loved the movie. The love that people have given me on social media, personal life, messages, and calls.” Rajkummar said that he has been feeling emotionally vulnerable lately because his fans are considering his success as a personal victory.

“Many people told me that it feels like we won, it's not only your win. Many people had kept themselves strong from my journey. That you won, it feels like we won, you give us hope. Which I think was overwhelming for me. There is no other change, I am still the same,” Rajkummar Rao said revealing that he quickly jumped to shooting another project three days after Stree 2’s release.

The 40-year-old added that the fact that he loves his craft, nothing else matters. Even if his film earns 500 or 5000, it’s the movie’s fate but what he feels necessary as an actor is to work with honesty. “What I have been doing since the first film, that is what I have been doing,” Rao added.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will hit the theatres on October 11, 2024.

