Vikramaditya Motwane hails Ananya Panday as 'perfectly cast' in Control

Ananya Panday, a rising star in Bollywood and the daughter of Chunky Panday, celebrated her 4th anniversary in the film industry this May. Earlier this year, she revealed her collaboration with talented filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane in a cyber thriller film titled Control, and shortly after, news broke that the film's shooting had been completed. Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his admiration for Ananya by sharing a photo of them hugging, and he recently shared his experience of working with her.

Vikramaditya Motwane shares his experience of working with Ananya Panday in the cyber thriller Control

During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Vikramaditya Motwane opened up on working with Ananya Panday in his upcoming film Control featuring Ananya Panday in the lead. The movie is described as a "screen life thriller" and unfolds entirely on a computer screen. When the project was initially revealed, some were surprised by the collaboration between Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane, who is renowned for his critically acclaimed works like Udaan, Lootera, Trapped, and Sacred Games. When this was brought up, Motwane explained that Ananya, despite her previous commercial film roles, was an ideal choice for the movie, which he had completed the editing for. He said, “This is the first time I am saying it publicly, but she has done a fabulous job in the film. She is perfectly cast in it. The film is about an influencer and her boyfriend and what actually happens. It has got AI, it’s futuristic, it is very cool, it’s a great script. It is in the screen life format, of how Searching and Missing films were. So within that format, we have had our own little fun.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday has been in the limelight with her recent role in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has a busy schedule ahead, including her debut in a streaming series titled Call Me Bae. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty. Apart from this, there are even rumors of a potential project with Akshay Kumar.

