EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

After winning praise for critically acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK, Vikramaditya Motwane is back in the director’s seat for this gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's company Saffron, the untitled film is a cyber-thriller in which the young popular actress Ananya Panday takes on a part she has never played before.

Ananya Panday said that she has always wanted to work with Vikramaditya Motwane, and that she feels lucky she gets to work with him so early on in her career. “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career,” said Ananya.

Speaking about the project, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

Adds producer Nikhil Dwivedi, "When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting material I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film." The cyber thriller recently went on floors recently and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the wrap-up of the film in October 2022, and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.