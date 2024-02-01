Vikrant Massey to star in THIS Rajkumar Hirani project after 12th Fail; Deets inside

Vikrant Massey has become quite a star after his brilliant performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The actor not only won hearts with his portrayal of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma but also proved that he is indeed a versatile star. Well, Rajkumar Hirani is yet again one such name who never fails to disappoint his fans with his films. He too is quite happy with the success of his last release Dunki. What if we tell you that this powerful actor-director duo is coming together for a project?

Vikrant Massey to play a cybercrime security expert in Rajkumar Hirani’s web show

While there were reports that Rajkumar Hirani will collaborate with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has also moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series. According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. This show will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will apparently be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

Rajkumar Hirani will be the showrunner

Previously, reports stated that Rajkumar Hirani will only be producing the show. But now the director himself has confirmed that he will not only be producing but also be the showrunner. The director in an interview with the news portal revealed that certain stories cannot be made into a film and need a long story approach. The story of this show was found during COVID-19 times. “I’ll be working as a showrunner on the series and so I’ll be completely involved on the show. It is something that I am very happy about as I am excited about the script and the way it has panned out,” added Hirani.

Advertisement

Not much details have been spilled out about this web series but it is said that the makers plan to shoot it over a two-month-long schedule. The series is going to go on floors next month.

Talking about Vikrant Massey, this one is going to be his fourth web series after Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Criminal Justice.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra; praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail