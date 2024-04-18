Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani gears up for his acting debut; here's all you want to know
Vir Hirani, the son of Rajkumar Hirani, is gearing up to make his mark in the entertainment industry. He is slated to appear in the play Letters from Suresh, directed by Feroze Abbas Khan. Read more!
Rajkumar Hirani is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most beloved directors. He is renowned for his ability to deeply resonate with audiences through his films. While he has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry, the spotlight is now shifting to his son, Vir Hirani.
Vir is preparing to make his debut in the entertainment world. He is set to be part of the play Letters from Suresh, helmed by theater veteran Feroze Abbas Khan.
Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani to make his acting debut
Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani is poised to enter the entertainment industry through the acclaimed play Letters from Suresh, directed by veteran theater artist Feroze Abbas Khan. Notably, Vir is a recent graduate of the esteemed RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Even from his teenage years, Vir has been involved in filmmaking, having made short films.
His directorial debut, Return Gift, premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.
About Letters from Suresh
Originally premiered at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre on February 27, 1992, during the Jennifer Kapoor Festival in honor of the late actress's birthday, Letters from Suresh is making a comeback. In this revival, Vir Hirani will be stepping into the shoes of the late Farooq Shaikh, showcasing his talents in the legacy of Tumhari Amrita. This production is an Indian adaptation of A.R. Gurney's American play Love Letters.
In the original rendition, the play was driven by the talents of Farooq Shaikh and Shabana Azmi. It centered on the exchange of letters between the two protagonists, who were separated by the Partition.
