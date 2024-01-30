EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra; praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently enjoying the success of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Amidst this, he sat for an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, where he answered fifty short questions about various things. During the fun interactive session, Siddhant expressed his wish to work with the 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra next while praising the film starring Vikrant Massey.

Siddhant Chaturvedi says he is a huge fan of 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

During the fun interactive session with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked to name one director he wanted to work with next. Without wasting a second, the actor said, "I think I really love 12th Fail. I really connected with the film, I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey), he is so good in that and the whole cast."

Answering the question, Chaturvedi added, "So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway."

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW OF SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI:

About 12th Fail

The film is directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Speaking about the story, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. While Medha Shankr played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, Vikrant aced the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who achieved the position of an IPS officer after overcoming poverty.

Notably, the film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav as well in the lead role. Directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film focuses on three best friends going through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships, and emotions together.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Medha Shankr expresses gratitude to fans for showering film with love; thanks for 'everything'