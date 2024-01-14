EXCLUSIVE: After 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey comes on board Ekta R Kapoor’s socio-political thriller

Vikrant Massey is presently on a high celebrating the success of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed 12th Fail, which has proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office. The film has braved all the storm and emerged a winner with lifetime collections of Rs 55 crore in India. Ever since then, Vikrant has been in talks with several filmmakers and the first script that he has chosen after the success of 12th Fail is a film produced by Ekta R Kapoor.

Grahan fame Ranjan Chandel to direct Vikrant Massey in Ekta R Kapoor’s next

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vikrant Massey has come on board Ekta R Kapoor’s yet-to-be-titled socio-political thriller, based on a shocking true story from the early 2000s that shook the nation and changed the political scenario in India. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Ranjan Chandel, who is known for directing the much-loved digital series, Grahan. “Ekta R Kapoor is excited to bring forth this story to the big screen. While there have been several debates on the episode over the years, none has braved to make a film on this subject. Ekta has always been a risk taker and has decided to back this story and bring it to the spectacle,” revealed a source close to the development.

Vikrant and Ranjan to do acting workshops soon

The script is ready and Vikrant too was shocked when he heard the entire script. “It’s as hard-hitting as it gets and has all the scope for performance. The script has not just excited him on creative front, but also the actor in him, as it has scope to deliver another strong and layered performance. Vikrant, Ekta, and Ranjan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all ready to take the film on floors within the next few months,” the source added. The movie will be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

The casting for other characters is underway and the makers will be making an official announcement on the film, the real-life event, and the casting shortly. Director Ranjan has already started his pre-production work and the acting workshops will begin shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's star-studded wedding reception; Agastya Nanda reacts to The Archies getting mixed responses