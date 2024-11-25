Virat Kohli’s sister clears the air about viral picture of kid around Anushka Sharma during Perth test match; ‘That is not...’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents of two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. On November 24, 2024, the actress attended the third day of the test match at Optus Stadium in Perth. During the match, a photo of a young child went viral, leading many to believe it was Akaay. However, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat's sister, took to social media to clear up the confusion, stating that the child in the photo is not Akaay.

Virat Kohli's sister's Instagram story read, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka Sharma's friends's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not out Akaay...Thank you."

See Virat Kohli's sister's Instagram story here:

Earlier, a photo from the Optus Stadium in Perth has gone viral online, showing Anushka Sharma in the stands, watching her husband, Virat Kohli, play against Australia.

In the background, an elderly man is seen holding a small child, which led many fans to believe the child was their son, Akaay.

The child, dressed in a blue outfit, prompted some viewers to compare him to Virat's childhood photos. Fans were excited by the possibility of the little one being part of the action.

In the Perth Test match, Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a determined 100 off 143 balls, a crucial innings that reinforced his legacy in Test cricket and gave India a strong 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli was seen blowing flying kisses to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who cheered and supported him from the dugout.

Kohli had recently faced criticism for failing to convert promising starts into significant Test performances. After only managing five runs in India's disappointing first-innings total of 150, all eyes were on him.

However, his stellar century, under pressure, was crucial, and it complemented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 161 and KL Rahul’s resilient 77, who had set a solid foundation with their 201-run partnership.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika in 2021. It was earlier this year in February that the couple announced the arrival of their second son, Akaay.

