Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli and team India’s biggest cheerleader at Perth test match; don’t miss her relieved reaction after Australia’s last wicket

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set couple goals. The actress is often spotted in the stands cheering for her husband as well as the rest of team India during cricket matches. This time was no different, as she came to show her support during the Perth test match. Her relieved reaction after Australia’s last wicket proves she is just like all of us.

Today, November 23, 2024, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the second day of the India vs Australia test. She was seen wearing a white oversized t-shirt as she stood alongside bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

In a video, Anushka was seen giving a relieved reaction as Australia’s last wicket fell in the first innings. A huge smile came on her face, and she started clapping for team India’s effort as they bowled Australia out for just 104 runs.

Watch the video here!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are accompanied by their kids Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli in Australia. Earlier this month, the family was in India, where they spent some quality time together. The cricketer celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5 with his wife and kids at home.

On the special occasion, Anushka made a heartwarming post on Instagram. She shared a picture of the birthday boy holding Vamika and Akaay in his arms. Anushka captioned the post with a red heart and the nazar amulet emoji. Check it out!

Advertisement

During an event for HSBC, Virat opened up about his lowkey celebrations, saying, “Probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed.” He also revealed that the birthday was mainly for his daughter, adding, “And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”

Anushka and Virat even stepped out for a dosa date in Mumbai. A picture of them posing with the staff at the cafe had gone viral on the internet. Sharing her experience on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Benne-fic. fullll childhood memories revived macha.”

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif couldn’t pick her favorite look from wedding with Vicky Kaushal; ‘It was one of those...'