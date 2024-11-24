Is that Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s son Akaay in viral pic ft. little kiddo from Day 3 of test match in Perth? TRUTH REVEALED

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents to two kids- Vamika and Akaay. Today, on November 24, 2024, the actress was present to attend the third day of the test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Meanwhile, a photo of a little kiddo took over the internet, with many speculating that it was Akaay. However, it has been revealed that, unlike popular belief, it’s not the picture of Anushka and Virat's son.

A photo has gone viral on the internet from the Optus Stadium in Perth. In the photo, which is taking over the internet, we can see Anushka Sharma sitting in the stands while she enjoys her husband, Virat Kohli’s game against Australia. Right behind her, an aged man is holding a little infant in his arms, leaving fans to speculate that it is their son, Akaay.

The little one is seen dressed in a blue outfit, and several users started drawing a resemblance to his cricketer father’s childhood pictures. The reactions of the kid joining in the fun sent fans into a frenzy. However, according to a reliable source, the information spreading on the internet is incorrect, and the said picture is not of Akaay Kohli.

Take a look at the viral picture

It was just a few minutes back, Virat Kohli hit his century and elated by his feat, the cricketer sent flying kisses to his wife who was also present in the stands to cheer her husband. In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was visibly emotional as she gave a standing applause, the loudest for her husband.

Advertisement

For the special day, Anushka was seen in a white shirt with blue stripes on it. With a minimal make-up look, the actress kept her hair open and white pearled studs.

Take a look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika in 2021. It was earlier this year in February that the couple announced the arrival of their second son, Akaay. On the cricketer’s 36th birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress posted an aww-so-cute picture featuring the birthday boy as he held both his kids in his arms.

ALSO READ: Did Tara Sutaria take a dig at Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani with ‘Karma Is A B*tch’ post? Netizens think so