WATCH: Virat Kohli sends flying kisses to Anushka Sharma as he hits century during 1st Test match in Perth; Don't miss proud wife's reaction

Cricket enthusiasts are glued to their TV screens with a nail-biting Day-3 Test match between Australia and India on November 24, 2024. Meanwhile, star cricketer Virat Kohli recorded his century at the match and elated by his achievement, the loving husband couldn’t stop throwing flying kisses to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was also present in the stands.

Today, on November 24, 2024, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the third day of the India vs. Australia test. After her husband, Virat Kohli got his 30th Test hundred, and 80th overall, the loving husband kept his bat and cricket gears on the ground. Being on cloud nine, he raised his hands in the air and sent flying kisses to his wife present in the stands.

In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was visibly moved as she gave a standing applause and cheered the loudest for her husband. For the special day, Anushka was seen in a white shirt with blue stripes on it. With a minimal make-up look, the actress kept her hair open and opted for white pearled studs.

After hitting his century, Virat Kohli also spoke about his century and credited his wife for being with him always. He said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room, what goes on in the head or when you don’t play as well. You make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in."

He further added that he wanted to contribute to his team’s cause and didn’t want to hang around just for the sake of it. He also admitted that the presence of his wife at the match made his achievement even "special."

The heart-melting gesture left fans yet again in a state of frenzy, with several fans dropping red-heart and eyes holding tears emojis with the viral videos.

Anushka and Virat were in India just a few days back before heading to Perth. The duo celebrated the cricketer’s birthday and enjoyed South Indian food at their favorite food join. The couple also turned heads with their appearance at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter, Mehr Dhupia’s birthday celebrations.

