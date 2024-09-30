VVKWWV: Did you know before Triptii Dimri, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also considered for female lead?

After tickling many funny bones with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, Raaj Shaandilyaa is all set to release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11, 2024. The comic caper stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as the titular couple. But did you know before finalizing the Animal actress for the movie, the filmmaker was considering celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nushrratt Bharuccha to play the female lead?

When Raaj Shaandilyaa was looking for an actress for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, he considered several stars before finalizing Qala actress Triptii Dimri. A report by Mid-Day confirmed that the filmmaker considered Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, but since Rajkummar Rao had already worked with all of them, they thought of giving Triptii a shot. When the team watched her previous work, they knew she was a good actor. Interestingly, they even thought of casting Shraddha Kapoor but at that time, she was working opposite the male lead in Stree 2.

The director stated that while they locked Triptii Dimri for the lead role, he also penned another character keeping in mind actress Mallika Sherawat. Upon being offered the part, Mallika was surprised that the maker thought of her. “She loved the narration and said that she was waiting for someone to offer her a [strong and fun] character like that,” the publication quoted Shaandilyaa saying.

Advertisement

In the interview, the writer and producer stated that while working on his debut directorial movie Dream Girl, back in 2019, he started thinking about his next. Since Rajkummar was busy at that time, he thought about finishing Dream Girl 2 first. In the meantime, he kept updating the script, and finally, they were ready to roll with it said Raaj adding that they had already approached the Srikanth actor to play the male lead.

For the unaware, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and backed by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. Nearly two weeks ago, the trailer of the comedy film was released, giving the audience peek into the comic journey of a newly-wedded couple after the video of their first night together gets stolen.

ALSO READ: Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s suhaagraat turns adventurous in this ‘97% parivaarik’ film