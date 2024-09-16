Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer's director Raaj reveals how film is '97% parivark'

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, dropped recently and has rapidly gained attention online. The film’s marketing highlights it as being '97% parivarik' (family-oriented). In a recent interview, writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa elaborated on the precise 97% family-friendly nature of the film. He said, “It’s a bed scene but it’s also a good scene!”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raaj Shaandilyaa, the writer-director of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, discussed the film’s '97% parivarik' claim. He explained that the 97% figure is significant for two reasons. The director added, “Firstly, the film is set in 97 (the year 1997)! Secondly, around 2.5-3% of the film has a song between the hero and heroine when they get married. That’s what is ‘mahaparivarik’ about the film.

He noted that while it is a bed scene, it is also a 'good scene'. He skillfully played with the words 'bad' and 'bed,' adding a layer of confusion and intrigue for the audience.

Raaj shared that getting the legendary Daler Mehndi on board for a new version of his iconic track Na Na Na Na Re wasn’t a challenge. He explained that the song originally came out in 1997, the same year the film is set in, and it fit perfectly with the climax. When he approached Daler Mehndi for permission, the singer not only granted the rights but also agreed to make an appearance in the film.

The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director went on to share that they filmed on the freezing banks of the river Ganga over the course of three nights. Despite being unwell, Daler Mehndi was completely dedicated to the shoot and delivered his performance without any complaints, giving it his all.

He also shared insights into casting Shehnaaz Gill for the film's dance number, explaining that they were looking for someone who could be both sweet and glamorous. He approached Shehnaaz, and though she was excited, she was also a bit nervous due to the scale of the song. However, he was determined to cast her as it would bring a fresh vibe to the special dance sequence, adding that he was tired of seeing the same faces repeatedly in songs.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024. Alongside leads Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

The film has been co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.

