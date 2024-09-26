Patralekhaa admits being initially 'scared' of Rajkummar Rao after watching Love Sex Aur Dhokha; says she found him 'creepy'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for several years before tying the knot in 2021. The couple constantly sets relationship goals and showcases their support for each other on social media. Recently, Patralekhaa admitted to being initially ‘scared’ of Rajkummar after watching his first movie, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The actress revealed that she found him ‘creepy.’

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa talked about meeting Rajkummar Rao and how they fell in love. She recalled having seen his first film, LSD, after which she received a call from one of her friends who was studying at FTII. The actress mentioned that the friend wanted her to do a music video with Rajkummar.

Patralekhaa recalled telling her friend, “No, I am not coming because I think he is very, very creepy, and I am scared.” She said that after her friend convinced her, she took her sister along to the shoot. Patralekhaa remembered making her sister sit between her and Rajkummar Rao. She stated, “They started chit-chatting and I was feeling all weird because he’s that creepy guy from that movie.” She revealed that she was pinching her sister to not talk to him.

During the interview, the CityLights actress also shared her conversation with Rajkummar. She recalled telling him about an advertisement she starred in. She continued, “The moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. As the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and was like, ‘I want to marry this girl.’”

Patralekhaa disclosed that she observed his love and passion for work when they shot the music video together. She said that she found it rare and she couldn’t stop herself from falling for him.

On the work front, Patralekhaa was recently seen in the role of an air hostess in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is fresh from the success of Stree 2. He is currently gearing up for the release of his comic entertainer, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is set to release on October 11, 2024.

