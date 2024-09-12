Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s suhaagraat turns adventurous in this ‘97% parivaarik’ film

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out now. It was on Wednesday that the makers had piqued audiences’ interest by dropping the creative teaser of their upcoming romantic drama film. The small clip promised a vibrant trip back to the 90s, set in a lively newsroom.

Bringing an end to the curiosity, today, on September 12, the makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released the trailer across all social media platforms. Clocking at 3:32 mins, the upcoming comedy-drama film is set against the backdrop of Rishikesh in the 90s.

In the trailer, we get to see Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as Vicky and Vidya who plan to record the video of their suhaagraat (first night). Least did they expect the twist when their CD gets robbed off their home. Vijay Raaz is playing the role of a Police inspector who joins them in pursuit of finding it for them.

Watch the trailer here

Furthermore, we also get to see Mallika Sherawat delighting fans with her comeback and adding her glamour quotient, Mukesh Tiwari recreating his beloved Golmaal punch, Tiku Talsania, and more promising a laughter ride with their epic comic timing.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans were visibly impressed by the story and the acting performances, so they flocked to the comments section under the trailer to show their appreciation. A user wrote, "Triptii Dimri added so much freshness to the movie! Loved her! Rajkummar Rao proves once again why he’s one of the best actors today! " while another fan commented, "Vijay Raaz’s timing is impeccable! Every scene with him is gold!"

Advertisement

Known for the Dream Girl franchise, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in the key roles.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl, the film is poised to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024. Notably, fans will be spoiled for choice as the movie is heading to a clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders to Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36