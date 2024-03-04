Was there any competition between Salman Khan-Aamir Khan during their early days in industry? Childhood friend reveals

The three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are celebrated stars of Bollywood. It goes without saying that they enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom and fan following. Not only are their audiences, but the members of the fraternity and their close friends are often seen talking about their humble nature. In a recent interview, 90s popular actor Nasirr Khan opened up on his childhood friendship with the Khans and how it hasn’t changed at all over the years.

Nasirr Khan recalls childhood memories with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nasirr Khan, who is also the son of the late legendary actor Johnny Walker, walked down memory lane as he talked about his days of friendship with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan from childhood. On being asked how both the Khans were in their early childhood, Nasirr said they were all the same, and there was no difference. He also revealed that Aamir Khan and his mother were childhood friends, while his father and Salman Khan’s grandfather (who was an inspector) were childhood friends from Indore.

Reminiscing the early days of his friendship with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had been released, and Maine Pyar Kiya was about to be released, they used to play cricket together. Reflecting on the competition between both the stars during their early years, the Baghban actor said, “It was a healthy competition. Even during Andaz Apna Apna, when I used to go there, there used to be so much fun. Because Aamir is very prim and proper. He (Salman Khan) was like, 'Chlo take karo na. Khatam karo na (let’s do the shot and finish it). Let's go home.' And he (Aamir Khan) was like, ‘No, no. I have to do this. I have to do that.' It was a fun banter between the two of them. Because uska (Aamir Khan) kaam karne ka treeka alg hai. Salman ka kaam karne ka tareeka alag hai (both of them have different styles). They are two different people.”

“But aisa nahi hai ki dost nahi hai. Sab dost hai lekin ek professional rivalry hoti hai (But that doesn’t mean the two are friends. Everybody is a friend, but there is always a professional rivalry),” he further said by adding everybody was young at that time, and it was just a phase when everybody made mistakes.

Nasirr Khan reveals people went crazy for Shah Rukh Khan's post-Darr release

In addition, Nasirr Khan also talked about Shah Rukh Khan, whom he claimed to know from when the star had come to Bombay. He also recalled the times when SRK would often visit Salman Khan's home and how he and his brothers, Salman and Arbaaz Khan, would sit together at the bandstand.

"When he had come to Mumbai, we would meet a lot, I would play video games with him!" he shared, recalling how he would watch films of Shah Rukh Khan–Kabhi Ha Kabhi Naa, Raju Bangaya Gentleman– with him first day first show. He also recalled going to Gaiety Galaxy, Chandan theater and Satyam theaters at different time slots to see people's reaction.

"We did this till Baazigar and Darr, till the time he became a superstar. When Darr released, people had gone mad over him. I realized that 'Ab ye nikal gaya kyuki public paagal hogayi hai (Now, he is gone because the public has gone crazy).' When we meet today, it is the same thing; we are normal and casual, he said while recalling meeting Salman and Aamir often."

