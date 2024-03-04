Alia Bhatt drops 'wholesome' PIC with daughter Raha from Jamnagar and the Internet is melting

The three day pre-wedding grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city was a gala event. The occasion came to an end on Sunday, March 3. However, the fervor around the splendid occasion seems to be yet not over, as the Bollywood celebs continue to stir the internet with several unseen pictures from the occasion. Now, a while back, Alia Bhatt also shared a collage of pictures that features her daughter Raha, husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt treats fans with 'wholesome' dump of pictures from Jamnagar ft. Raha, Ranbir Kapoor and more

Today, on March 4, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. The post which is captioned, “Wholesome (Accompanied by hand heart emoji), won’t be wrong to say stirred the internet as the Jigra actress posted a cutesy picture with her daughter Raha in which the mother-daughter duo are seen twinning.

The post further features an endearing monochromatic sweet picture with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor as the two are dressed in their ethnic best followed by a solo photo of herself in which she stuns in a lehenga. The fourth photograph in the carousel of images features Alia Bhatt and her loving sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan from the dressing room as they get ready for the occasion.

In the second last picture, Alia Bhatt looks dazzling in a navy blue slit gown with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at her back as they make their way towards the venue. The post concludes with a gorgeous picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the duo look regal in ethnic.

Take a look:

Fans react to the first 'official' picture of Alia Bhatt and Raha

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post as they swamped the actress’ comments section with their endearing comments. A fan wrote, “So happy we finally got a official pic,” another fan wrote, “Raha is such a cutie,” while a third fan remarked, “the first picture has our heart,” and another fan expressed happiness over the post as he wrote, “We got the first pic of raha on alia's feed yayy cutee”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022, and revealed her face for the first time last year on Christmas.

