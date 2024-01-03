WATCH: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare make first appearance as married couple; duo glows in traditional outfits

On January 3, the adorable couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, exchanged vows in a joyous celebration. Their love has been a delightful spectacle on the internet, marked by affectionate moments shared between them. Donned in athleisure attire, Nupur showcased a lively entrance by jogging on the roads to reach the wedding venue. He later joined the baraatis in a spirited dance to the beats of the dhol.

The anticipation heightened as distinguished guests, including prominent figures like Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, started arriving. Fans, eagerly awaiting this momentous occasion, were treated to the couple's first appearance as they posed for the cameras, now officially united as husband and wife.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exude pure romance as they graciously pose for paparazzi

Following their marriage ceremony, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare elegantly posed for the paparazzi, excluding dreamy vibes. The stunning bride adorned herself in a traditional ensemble, blending shades of blue and baby pink, complemented by a captivating dupatta. She left her hair open, accentuating the look with a maang teeka that stole the spotlight. Her choice of gold and silver jewelry, including a heavy necklace and earrings, added to the grace. Completing the ensemble, she wore a black watch, a couple of rings, and black footwear, maintaining a simple yet beautiful appearance that was truly mesmerizing.

On the other hand, the groom, Nupur, looked dashing in a blue sherwani paired with brown footwear, oozing a handsome charm. The couple's overall appearance was a harmonious blend of simplicity, grace, and striking beauty. Take a look at the captivating moments captured on this special occasion:

A heartwarming video surfaced on social media some time ago, capturing the moment when Aamir Khan warmly embraced his son-in-law. Fans couldn't help but gush over this touching and affectionate gesture.

In an exclusive update, a source close to the event informed Pinkvilla that Ira has chosen to forego traditional gifts, opting for a more meaningful alternative. Guests who still wish to express their love through gifts are encouraged by the bride to consider a thoughtful gesture—making a donation to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

