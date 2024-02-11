WATCH: Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor bid each other goodbye with kisses post lunch with Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt

Amidst her packed schedule, Alia Bhatt has been fully immersed in shooting for her upcoming film and attending various significant events. However, Alia managed to steal some quality time on a Sunday with the important women in her life - her mother, Soni Razdan, her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The quartet was caught by paparazzi after enjoying a lunch date together. A heartwarming moment ensued as Alia and Neetu ji shared affectionate goodbyes, exchanging sweet kisses before parting ways.

Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming moment with Neetu Kapoor after lunch with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

On Sunday, February 11th, the elegant ladies of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans graced the city with their presence as they ventured out for a delightful lunch. Alia Bhatt, radiant as ever, emerged from a restaurant in Mumbai, accompanied by Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

What caught the eye was Alia's tender gesture towards Neetu ji, as she lovingly assisted her down the stairs, holding her hand with care. Their affectionate connection shone brightly as they exchanged fond farewells, sharing sweet kisses on each other's cheeks. Neetu ji even playfully squeezed Alia's cheeks in an adorable moment.

Alia Bhatt exuded effortless style in her casual ensemble, donning a chic tank top paired with blue denim and a green shirt. Completing her look with trendy hoop earrings, sleek sunglasses, and a brown handbag, Alia opted for a minimal makeup look, letting her natural beauty shine, while leaving her hair open.

Neetu Kapoor radiated elegance in a crisp white shirt with matching pants and complemented by black sunglasses. Soni Razdan embraced a relaxed vibe, wearing a charming brown top paired with classic blue jeans. Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt showcased her unique sense of fashion in a delightful pink co-ord set.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for an exhilarating ride in the action thriller film Jigra, helmed by director Vasan Bala. Co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar, it hits theaters on September 27th. Furthermore, Alia is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, in which she will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

