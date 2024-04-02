WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of his first time at Mumbai's undersea tunnel; calls it a 'Marvel'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently went on an undersea tunnel drive in Mumbai, and it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed this new experience. Sharing his excitement, Bachchan took to social media to post a video, describing it as a marvel and expressing his delight at the unique experience.

Amitabh Bachchan takes undersea tunnel drive

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared the video of his first under-sea tunnel drive. He wrote, "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!". The video quickly went viral and got lakhs of views within minutes.

Fans quickly joined the comments section. One fan wrote, "Sir, 'Marvel' Nahin, Aapke Muh se ADHBHOODH acha lagta hai." Another inquired, "Dear Sir How was your experience in the underwater tunnel? @amitabhbachchan I'm yet to experience the drive." Another fan expressed, "Amit sir ke liye respect button." Singer Ila Arun commented, "Fantastic! We have also used this tunnel. What an experience."

About Coastal road undersea tunnel

The newly opened Coastal Road in Mumbai links Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Spanning 10.8 kilometers, it includes a two-kilometer tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive. The first phase was launched on March 11 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Work on this significant project began on October 13, 2018, with an estimated cost of ₹12,721 crore. The Coastal Road aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a smoother commute for residents.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's recent appearance was in the dystopian action movie Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie didn't perform well at the box office. His upcoming projects include the multilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, where he'll star alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he is set to make his Tamil debut in Vettaiyan.

