Amitabh Bachchan doesn't move from his place on set and the reason proves he is a Megastar in true sense

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest stars India has ever seen. With a career spanning decades and a body of work to envy, every actor feels privileged to work with him. Recently, Shishir Sharma shared an interesting detail about Big B with whom he worked on Ram Gopal Varma's 2008 crime drama film Sarkar Raj.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, actor Shishir Sharma shared his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan on Sarkar Raj. He said, “Working with Bachchan saab was the icing on the cake. What can an actor ask for more than that? It was such a pleasure working with him. I did a couple of scenes with him, and it was a great, great experience because he’s such a professional."

Shishir revealed that Sr Bachchan doesn't move from his place until the director tells him to. "He will not move from his place until the director tells him to move. If the director says, ‘It’s a wrap for the scene sir,’ after that he will get up and leave. Until that happens, he will sit there in one place. So, I thought that was something that one has to imbibe from an actor like him," he added.

In the same interview, Sharma also praised Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan, calling them of the 'same caliber.' He wondered why actors from today's generation don't learn professionalism from Aamir, Naseer, and Big B.

About Sarkar Raj

Sarkar Raj is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Prashant Pandey. The film is a sequel to Ramu's 2005 film Sarkar and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Supriya Pathak, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ravi Kale. The film was released in 2008 and turned out to be a moderate critical and commercial success. It was followed by Sarkar 3 in 2017.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath which failed at the box office. He will be next seen in the multilingual sci-fic action Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.

