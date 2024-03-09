WATCH: Arjun Kapoor serves perfect boyfriend vibes as he drops ladylove Malaika Arora at her apartment

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a steady relationship for the past few years. There have been several speculations about their breakup but they have always let their chemistry speak. Recently, Arjun and Malaika were spotted together by the paps as he dropped her at her apartment in his car.

Arjun Kapoor drops Malaika Arora at her apartment

Arjun Kapoor is a true gentleman and he proved it again tonight. The actor was clicked by the paps as he dropped his ladylove Malaika Arora at her apartment in his car.

In the video that is now going viral, Arjun looks dapper dressed in a suit while Malaika looks chic in a casual outfit. The couple was spotted together after a long time and it's good to see them together.

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor had a tough time at the box office last year as his films Kuttey, and The Lady Killer couldn't meet expectations. But he is all set to bounce back strongly this year with Singham Again. The actor is playing the role of antagonist in the upcoming big film of Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

Singham Again is the 3rd installment of the much-loved Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, the film is all set to release on August 15, 2024.

Arjun Kapoor is thrilled to play a villain in Singham Again

Recently, the actor shared that he is thrilled to play a baddie in Singham Again because it has given him a chance to experiment as an actor too.

“I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me,” he says.

He further adds, “As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again.”

Are you looking forward to seeing him in Singham Again?

ALSO READ: Happy Women’s Day: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani and more celebs extend wishes