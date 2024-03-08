Happy Women’s Day: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu and more celebs extend wishes

March 8, 2024, marks the celebration of Women's Day, a momentous occasion acknowledging the achievements and resilience of women worldwide. It is a day to honor their contributions to society, breaking barriers, and fostering positive change. Amidst the celebrations, our beloved Bollywood stars, including Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh and more celebrities embraced the spirit of the day. Taking to Instagram, they shared heartfelt wishes, radiating love and joy across social media platforms.

Celebs extend wishes on Women's Day

Numerous Bollywood stars hopped onto Instagram, pouring their hearts into warm Women's Day wishes for all the incredible women out there.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her Women's Day sentiments on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt post featuring herself. She captioned the photo with a powerful message: "Building bridges, breaking barriers. Every woman, every story, every voice matters. Inclusion starts with us. Here’s to women sparking change and embracing all."

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh embraced Women's Day on Instagram, posting a photo with her cherished female companions to extend warm wishes. Her caption read, "Behind every woman is a secure man who lets her shine .On this woman’s day I would like to appreciate all those men who celebrate the women in their lives starting from my home. Iam extremely lucky to be surrounded by strong selfless women in my life to learn and grow from ! Thankyou for everything ! And here is wishing all you lovely women a very happy woman’s day."

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, celebrated Women's Day by sharing a reel on Instagram. Ayushmann Khurrana joined in the celebration by reposting the video on his Instagram stories, extending Women's Day wishes to everyone.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, as a proud mommy, took to Instagram and posted a picture of a stuffed red heart crafted by her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. Her caption read, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took a moment on Instagram to extend his heartfelt wishes to all the incredible women out there on Women's Day. Accompanied by a thoughtful message, "Women Power >>>>>>>> #happywomensday #inspireinclusion."

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu shared a heartwarming gift from her daughter Devi on Women's Day. The actress took to Instagram, captioning the post, "My little bird… made this for her mamma with some help from papa. Artist in the making … just like papa, #happywomensday."

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with his mother and extended heartfelt wishes on Women's day.

Kajol

Kajol expressed her sentiments on Instagram stories, extending warm wishes for both Women's Day and Maha Shivratri.

About Women's Day

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8th, is a poignant tribute to the remarkable achievements, resilience, and indomitable spirit of women worldwide. It transcends mere celebration; it's a collective acknowledgment of the progress made in women's rights and an impassioned call for continued action.

This day stands as a symbol of solidarity, encouraging women to break barriers, pursue dreams, and contribute meaningfully to every facet of society. It's a moment to honor the unsung heroes, uplift voices, and recognize the invaluable impact women make every day. Beyond festivity, Women's Day fosters a shared commitment to equality, justice, and empowerment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Alia Bhatt’s ‘little woman’ Raha make a heart for her mother on International Women’s Day? See PIC