WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts after collecting discarded KKR flags; fans call him ‘down-to-earth’

Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, who entertained the audiences in three films last year, is currently enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRK was present in Kolkata yesterday to showcase his support for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, as they faced off against the Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, SRK was seen collecting the discarded KKR flags in his stand by himself. This touching gesture has won the hearts of the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans in awe with his sweet gesture at KKR vs LSG match

Yesterday, on April 14, Shah Rukh Khan graced the Eden Gardens stadium for the KKR vs LSG match in IPL. Shah Rukh was seen enjoying throughout the match, cheering for his players and applauding their performance. A video surfaced on X (Twitter) that showed King Khan picking up the KKR flags which had been discarded in the box where he was sitting.

Shah Rukh also waved to the fans who were screaming his name and sent them flying kisses. Watch the video here!

Fans couldn’t help but appreciate Shah Rukh for this heartwarming gesture, complimenting his humble nature. The person who shared the video tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself.. Unbelievable down to earth guy #ShahRukhKhan.”

Another individual, agreeing with the sentiment, said, “Niji zindagi mei aise hi hai SRK king khan down to earth aur shy” (In personal life, SRK is like this only, down-to-earth and shy).

A user remarked, “The act falters after a while but real stays consistent. If goodness is there in you it will always show through your smallest actions no matter what. What a guy.”

A post read, “Setting Himself as an example... In every possible way! @iamsrk,” while another fan stated, “This is what makes this man @iamsrk special.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam Khan, and actress Ananya Panday also accompanied him to the match. KKR secured a victory over LSG by 8 wickets, leaving their supporters delighted. Post the win, SRK was seen on the field, meeting the players and acknowledging the crowd.

