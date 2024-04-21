WATCH: Atif Aslam’s heartwarming gesture for fan at recent concert leaves Internet mighty impressed

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam enjoys a global fandom. Aslam is currently on a tour and performed in Bangladesh a few days back. It was while the singer was performing the iconic track Duma Dum Mast Kalandar that a female fan showed up on the stage to greet Atif. What made it an unusual encounter was the fan being a little too overwhelmed.

In a video that has gone viral, the fan can be seen hugging Atif and breaking down in tears. While the Dil Diyan Gallan singer initially tried to just greet her by holding, the fan forced herself into a hug and didn’t let go of him.

Atif’s fan encounter from Bangladesh goes viral

Atif then again tried to hold her away and react calmly to everything. The fan then took his hand for a shake and even kissed it. Atif in the now-viral video can be seen smiling and bowing to her. The fan was then immediately escorted out of the stage. Watch the viral video here:-

Internet reacts to Atif Aslam’s viral video

Several netizens hailed Atif for handling the situation well. One user wrote, "Men have personal space too. Being a fan doesn't mean you can violate their personal space." The second one said, "Why do fans put celebrities in such an awkward position? It's so cringe and embarrassing. Being a fan doesn't mean you lose your senses." The third added, "What a gentleman! He seemed a little uncomfortable but handled the situation calmly."

This is not the first time that Atif had an unusual fan encounter. During a concert in the US recently, Atif came across a fan who threw currency bills at him. A video recorded by an audience member captured the moment when he signaled the musicians to halt and addressed the fan directly while inviting him onstage. He said, “Come, please come. I know you are very rich and I appreciate that. Please donate the money. I like the idea, but this is just disrespect to the money. Don't throw it at me.”

Before being banned in India, Atif had quite a successful career in Bollywood with hit tracks like Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Tere Sang Yaara among others.

